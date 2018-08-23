

CTV Montreal





Laval police shot and killed a dog this afternoon after it repeatedly attacked a 42-year-old woman.

It happened at 1:45 p.m. on rue St Luc. Police say the dog bit the woman at least once, and when police arrived the dog lunged at her again.

The woman was taken to hospital with lacerations on her hand, arm, leg and foot. Her life is not in danger.

Police arrived on the scene after the initial attack and tried to control the dog. When the dog attacked again, police shot it several times.