LAVAL, QUE. -- A mobile police command post will be established Wednesday in the Vimont district of Laval, near the location where a 17-year-old teenager was murdered on July 30.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is hoping to advance its investigation into the homicide that occurred on Bedard St. near the intersection of Saint-Elzear Blvd. East.

[Recherche de témoins]���� Afin de faire progresser l’enquête sur le meurtre d'un mineur, survenu le 30 juillet dernier, le SPL tiendra un poste de commandement, aujourd'hui, 5 août de 15h00 à 1h00, au au 16 St-Elzéar Est, dans le quartier Vimont.

▶️https://t.co/i5a2bAWlQS — Police Laval (@policelaval) August 5, 2020

Laval police major crime investigators are taking information from the public in the parking lot at 16 Saint-Elzear Blvd. East from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

In the meantime, police will carry out some checks in the area. Police promise that all information will be treated confidentially.

According to the SPL, at the time of the killing, a group was in the Les Explorateurs school courtyard. A second group of individuals came to the scene and one fired a weapon at the victims.

Two young people were hit, one fatally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.