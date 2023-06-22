Laval police seek victims of man, 23, accused of pimping
A 23-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with pimping accusations, and Laval investigators believe he may have multiple alleged victims.
Georgio Saliba was arrested last Tuesday and has already appeared at the Laval courthouse to face pimping charges. He was released on several conditions.
According to Laval police (SPL), an alleged victim began a relationship with Saliba. Over the following months, he allegedly proposed that she work for him, asking her to provide sexual services.
Police say the victim complied for a few months, but Saliba allegedly assaulted her when she tried to end the relationship.
Evidence suggests Georgio Saliba may have victimized others, police claim. The SPL is asking anyone with more information to contact them directly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The search for the missing Titan sub continues, the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court and Canada's 'official grievance' with Taylor Swift.
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Singh asks Mendicino to investigate Nijjar killing amid reports CSIS warned Sikh temple leader of threat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to investigate the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent member of the Sikh community in Surrey, B.C., amid reports he was warned by Canadian intelligence officials that his life was in danger prior to his death.
Cybersecurity breaches more than double among Canadian businesses: report
A new report has found that the number of successful cybersecurity breaches has more than doubled for Canadian businesses in the past year, despite a downward trend in cyberattacks overall.
Toronto
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Hwy. 401 partially reopens after police wrap up investigation into fiery crash that left 2 dead
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. have reopened after police say they wrapped up the on-scene portion of the investigation into Tuesday’s deadly crash and explosion.
-
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
Nova Scotia’s information and privacy laws are still outdated and in need of overhaul: report
A report released Wednesday says Nova Scotia’s freedom of information and protection of privacy laws are out of date and in need of an overhaul.
London
-
Special send-off for beloved graduating student considered 'unofficial mayor' of his high school
It was a one-of-a-kind send off for a special graduate — students and teachers lined the hallways of Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Ont. for a rare ‘clap out.’ Jackson Virgoe, 21, a student in a developmental education classroom, is graduating after seven years of high school.
-
Chance of showers for London region over the next several days
Temperatures cool slightly compared to the past couple of days in the London region. There is also a chance of showers for the next several days and humidex values making it feel a little warmer than the thermometer reads.
-
Perth South maintains Pride flag policy following council meeting
Perth South Township has decided not to alter its flag policy after an extensive council meeting held on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
Calgary
-
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Electrical issue closes elementary school for the day
A media release from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge is stating that the school is temporarily closed today, citing an electrical issue.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Record-high rates of patients leaving without being seen in Lower Mainland hospitals
A historically-high percentage of patients are leaving Metro Vancouver emergency departments without being seen by a doctor, another sign of the crisis gripping British Columbia’s hospital system
-
Vancouver playground slide removed following noise complaints
A popular kids' slide in a Vancouver park has been removed following numerous complaints from neighbours that it’s too loud.
-
North Vancouver RCMP explain why demonstrators aren't being removed from Highway 1 overpasses
It's been more than a month since the province was granted a court injunction prohibiting demonstrators from affixing banners to or congregating on the Mountain Highway overpass of Highway 1 in North Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for the rest of June
It's been a tale of two months in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Windsor police look ahead to Ford fireworks
Looking ahead to Monday and the annual Ford International Fireworks Show, Windsor police are making a special request.
-
$500,000 overnight fire in south Windsor
According to a post on social media, the call came in around 1 a.m. and people were being asked to avoid the area of Kenilworth Drive near Howard Avenue.
-
Missing African serval cat back home
Simba, the one-year-old African serval cat who went missing in Chatham at the end of May, is back home safe and sound.
Regina
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
2022 Grey Cup plays significant impact in Riders' financial recovery: Annual Report
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released their financial report from the 2022 season.
-
3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation
A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | NCC to vote on new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway today
The National Capital Commission meets today and one of the items on the agenda is a new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules for little libraries and front yard gardens comes to committee
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee meets today to vote on proposed new rules for little free libraries and front yard gardens.
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
-
Canadian pilots promote access to medical care
Pilots from across the country are going to new heights to promote a non-profit that aims to connect patients to medical care. Volunteers will take to the sky to raise awareness for Hope Air with the sixth annual ‘Give Hope Wings’ expedition.