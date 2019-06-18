

CTV Montreal Staff





Laval police are trying to find a teenager who disappeared on June 6.

Jessica Etesonne, 16, left work around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 and has not been seen since.

Her friends and family are worried about her safety.

Police think Jessica may be in greater Montreal region, or possibly in Toronto.

Jessica is 1.68 m tall and weighs 73 kg (5'6", 160 lb).

She has pale skin, black hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a burgundy shirt with 3/4-length sleeves and a gold zipper.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or contact Laval police at 450-662-4636.