Laval police seek suspect in phone scam targeting seniors
Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a phone scam targeting seniors.
Police have identified nearly 15 similar cases since July 2023.
Victims were called on their home phones by a woman, frequently under the name Émilie or Maude, claiming to be an investigator with a financial institution or anti-fraud centre.
The woman tells the victims their bank cards have been targeted by fraud and instructs them to place the cards in an envelope in addition to their PINs.
Then, a man with the alias Jérémy Turcotte travels to the residences to collect the envelopes.
Investigators are trying to identify this man.
He's described as a French-speaking Caucasian male between 20 and 25 years old, standing about 5'10" and weighing 154 lbs. He has dark, very short hair, a dark beard, and may have earrings in both ears. He also has tattoos on his left forearm and left hand.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 911 and mention the file LVL-230703-028 or call the SPL criminal information line at 450-662-4636.
