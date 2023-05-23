Laval police seek suspect in 'false representation' frauds targeting seniors

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in multiple cases of "false representation" fraud targeting seniors.

The suspect is a French-speaking, white woman between 20 and 30 years old. She is around 5'5" and has dark brown or black hair.

The woman allegedly posed as a police officer and operated under multiple aliases, including Claudia Spinelli, Claudia Pinelli, Maria Moreli, Claudia Morelli, and Sabrina Spinelli.

SPL investigators have identified nearly 10 cases believed to be connected to the suspect since June 2022. Most of the victims live in senior's residences.

The scams involved a male suspect who would call victims on their home phones, posing as a financial institution worker and claiming they were targeted by credit card fraud.

After obtaining the victims' PINs, the suspect directed them to put their cards in an envelope. The victims were told that the investigator in charge of their file was Jean Melançon.

The female suspect would then go to the victims' homes to collect the envelopes, posing as a police officer under the number 960011.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call 911 or contact the SPL directly at 450-662-4636 and mention the file LVL-220626-043.