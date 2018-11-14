Featured Video
Laval police seek potential victims of man facing sexual assault charges
Police are seeking potential victims of Hamza Sabr, accused of sexual assault
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 3:47PM EST
Laval police are asking any potential victims of a man arrested for sexual assault to come forward.
Police arrested Hamza Sabr, 23, on Oct. 18. They say the accused flashed several people who were jogging on a bicycle path. He also asked a woman for a cigarette and then engaged in sexual touching.
Sabr has been charged with several counts of sexual assault, indecent acts and breach of conditions. He remains detained and will appear in court on Friday.
Police say evidence suggests that there may be other victims in this case. Anyone who has been a victim of this man is asked to file a formal complaint at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 at mentioning the file LVL- 180722-004.
