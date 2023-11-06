MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police seek missing 16-year-old girl

    Sabrin A. Ali reportedly left her home on Oct. 9 and has not been seen since. Sabrin A. Ali reportedly left her home on Oct. 9 and has not been seen since.

    Laval police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

    Sabrin A. Ali reportedly left her home on Oct. 9 and has not been seen since.

    She is Black, with brown eyes and black hair, though she could be wearing a blonde wig. She is 5’8” tall and weighs 160 lbs. and speaks French.

    Anyone with information about the missing teenager can call Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-231009-006.

