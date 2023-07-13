Laval police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help locating Charlyze Châles, a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Police say she left her home on the morning of July 9 and hasn't been seen since.

"Her family worries for her safety, as she is said to have made some worrying comments," reads an SPL notice issued Thursday.

Châles is white, stands at 5'0" and weighs 115 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She speaks French.

She could be in the Montreal area, police note.

Anyone with information on Châles' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SPL info line at 450-662-4636 and mention the file LVL-230709-046.