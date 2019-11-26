LAVAL -- Laval police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Koraly Blais was last seen on Nov. 21, when she left her home to head to an appointment and never made it there.

They believe she might be in Montreal and hanging around with "questionable" people.



Koraly is 5'8" tall, weighs 205 lbs., is black and speaks French. She has black hair, with some orange in it, and brown eyes. She wears a nosering and was last seen wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information concerning the girl's disappearance is urged to call the Laval police Info-Line at 450-662-INFO or call 911 and mention file LVL191121-093.