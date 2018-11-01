

CTV Montreal





Laval police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 20-year-old man they say abducted his ex-partner and six-week-old son.

Police say David Santiago Caballero Rodriguez went to Pont-Viau area, at the intersection of Brittany and Fleur-de-Lys Sts. at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He saw his ex-partner sitting inside a vehicle with her mother, who was in the driver’s seat. The suspect allegedly threatened the mother with a blunt object and told her to get out of the car.

Rodriguez then got behind the wheel and took off for the Laurentians, according to polcie. Ninety minutes later, he was located by Laval police with the help of the Sureté du Québec, on Morrison Rd in the Laurentians town of Gore.

He stopped the vehicle and ran off to the nearby woodlot. Police created a perimeter and searched for the man. A canine squad was unable to track his whereabouts, and police say he might have been able to cross the perimeter established by police.

Polcie say the man is 1.7 metres tall and weighs 63 kilograms (5’7”, 140 lbs.). He has tanned skin and brown eyes.

Any information that can help police locate this individual with be treated confidentially. Anyone with information is urged to call the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 181101 044.