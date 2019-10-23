Laval police searching for victims of man facing sexual assault charges
MONTREAL – Laval police is looking for potential sexual assault victims of Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, 36.
Officers believe the alleged assaults happened in the Chomedey area between 2017 and 2019.
As a superintendent, authorities say he was in charge of visiting several rental apartment buildings in the area to perform repairs and check-ups.
During some visits, officers claim the accused sexually touched several tenants.
The force says it has strong reason to believe there are more victims.
Reiss appeared in Laval court to face charges of forcible confinement, harassment and sexual assault.
He was released with several conditions, including not being allowed to contact tenants of the buildings he managed.
The accused is expected back in court on Dec. 11.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call 450 662-INFO (4636) or 911 and mention file LVL-190726-052.
