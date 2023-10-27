Laval police searching for suspect in 'grandparent scam' case

Laval police (SPL) are asking the public to help find a suspect they believe is involved with a series of grandparent frauds.

It is the second time in as many days that a police department in the region has alerted the public to an alleged grandparent fraud. Montreal police (SPVM) believe two men charged with fraud may have other victims.

Laval police say one of the suspects in question impersonated the targeted victim's grandson.

"He then mentioned that he was in custody because he had caused an accident in a vehicle while using a cell phone at the wheel," the SPL said in a news release. "He also mentioned that he had injured a pregnant woman at the time of the accident."

The other suspect, police say, posed as a lawyer named Mr. Bello, who got on the call and stressed how serious the situation was and that $5,000 bail was needed.

"He also told the victim that a bail agent would collect the money in an envelope marked with a file number to add credibility to the subterfuge," the release adds. "The victim is asked to write his or her name and bank account number on the envelope. When everything is ready, the suspect described below goes to the victim's home to take possession of the envelope."

Police are looking for a white male, around 35 years old, who speaks French. He is around 5'10" with a shaved head and dark beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPL's info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and noting the file number LVL-230726-048.

Police offer the following tips to avoid being scammed: