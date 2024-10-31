Laval police searching for stick-up artist suspected in 2 robberies

Laval police (SPL) are on the lookout for a suspected stick-up artist who may be the same person who held up a jewellery store and a depanneur in the Vimont neighbourhood.

The SPL said in a news release that a jewellery store was robbed in the Vimont neighbourhood on Sept. 24 and a convenience store was robbed two days later in the Saint-François area.

Both times, the suspect left in a blue Dodge Journey.

“He allegedly demanded the contents of the cash register and threatened the clerk with a firearm,” the SPL said of the jewellery store robbery.

At the convenience store, the suspect completed purchasing some items and then “allegedly pulled out a gun, threatened the clerk and demanded the contents of the cash register.”

Laval police are searching for the driver of a blue Dodge Journey that police suspect was the car used by a suspect in two robberies in September, 2024. (SPL)

The suspect is described as a white, French-speaking male in his 50s with a shaved head.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the SPL infoline at 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention the file LVL 240924-051.