MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police searching for stick-up artist suspected in 2 robberies

    Laval police (SPL) are searching for a man they suspect was behind two robberies in Laval in September. (SPL) Laval police (SPL) are searching for a man they suspect was behind two robberies in Laval in September. (SPL)
    Share

    Laval police (SPL) are on the lookout for a suspected stick-up artist who may be the same person who held up a jewellery store and a depanneur in the Vimont neighbourhood.

    The SPL said in a news release that a jewellery store was robbed in the Vimont neighbourhood on Sept. 24 and a convenience store was robbed two days later in the Saint-François area.

    Both times, the suspect left in a blue Dodge Journey.

    “He allegedly demanded the contents of the cash register and threatened the clerk with a firearm,” the SPL said of the jewellery store robbery.

    At the convenience store, the suspect completed purchasing some items and then “allegedly pulled out a gun, threatened the clerk and demanded the contents of the cash register.”

    Laval police are searching for the driver of a blue Dodge Journey that police suspect was the car used by a suspect in two robberies in September, 2024. (SPL)

    The suspect is described as a white, French-speaking male in his 50s with a shaved head.

    Anyone with information about the suspect can call the SPL infoline at 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention the file LVL 240924-051.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News