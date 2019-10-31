MONTREAL – Laval police is looking for potential sexual assault victims of Fredi Gonzalez Rodriguez, 47.

The La Belle Province owner was arrested on Sept. 19 for allegedly taking “advantage of his position of authority over employees by making unsolicited sexual touchings at work,” police stated.

Gonzalez Rodriguez has owned the restaurant, located in Laval’s Saint-François district, for 20 years. Police say they have good reason to believe there may be other victims dating back to 1999.

Gonzalez Rodriguez faces four counts of the sexual assault and sexual touching of more than one victim and was released with conditions.

He is expected to return to court on Nov. 29.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 911 and mention the file LVL 190703 069.