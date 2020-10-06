MONTREAL -- Laval police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Marianne Larochelle has not been seen since leaving her home to go on a date. Her family said they fear for her safety due to possibly being in bad company. She may be in Montreal.

Larochelle is Black and speaks French. She stands 5'7 tall and weighs 268 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, black sandals and a shoulder bag when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can make an anonymous tip via the Info Line at 450-662-4636 or call 911.