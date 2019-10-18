Laval police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Kloe Roy-Brosseau was last seen leaving her home to go to the library and hasn’t been seen since.

Her family worries for her safety because of bad relationships in her life.

Roy-Brosseau may possibly be in Montreal’s North Shore.

She is Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes and speaks French. She stands 5’1 and weighs 110 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (450) 662-INFO (4636).