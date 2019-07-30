

CTV Montreal staff





Laval police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who’s been missing since July 7.

Police said Ilyasse El Alaoui Benchad left home that day and never returned. He has friends in the St-Leonard area and police said he may be in that area.

His family told police they fear for his safety because of some of his friends.

Benchad speaks French and stands 5’9 and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown eyes, long, curley brown hair which he combs in front of his face.

He was last seen wearing grey Champion pants, grey Levi’s sweater and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 450-662-INFO (4636) and mention file number LVL 190707 063.