The Laval Police Department is looking for help in locating 20-year-old Samuel Rouleau, who left the hospital Sept. 14 for an outing and did not return.

[Personne disparue recherchée] Le Service de police de Laval demande l'aide du public afin de retrouver Samuel Rouleau, âgé de 20 ans. Le 14 septembre dernier, il a quitté l’hôpital pour une sortie, mais n’est jamais revenu par la suite.



September 19, 2019

His relatives fear for his safety because he requires regular medication that he does not have with him.

He could be in Montreal or Laval, and authorities suggest he may be in the Parc des Pairies area.

Rouleau is caucasian with red hair and a beard, speaks French, and is 5'8" weighing 165 pounds.

He has green eyes and was wearing a black hoodie, red teeshirt, black pants, and black boots.

Those with information are asked to call the confidential tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911.