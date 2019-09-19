Laval Police searching for man who left hospital and didn't return
Laval Police officers are asking the public for help locating Samuel Rouleau, who left the hospital Sept. 14 and did not return.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:00PM EDT
The Laval Police Department is looking for help in locating 20-year-old Samuel Rouleau, who left the hospital Sept. 14 for an outing and did not return.
His relatives fear for his safety because he requires regular medication that he does not have with him.
He could be in Montreal or Laval, and authorities suggest he may be in the Parc des Pairies area.
Rouleau is caucasian with red hair and a beard, speaks French, and is 5'8" weighing 165 pounds.
He has green eyes and was wearing a black hoodie, red teeshirt, black pants, and black boots.
Those with information are asked to call the confidential tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebecers response less critical of Trudeau's blackface costume
- Mitsubishi is opening a SpaceJet Centre near Montreal; hiring 250 people
- History of early settlements being dug up in Pointe-Claire
- A yoga instructor wants to fight discrimination in studios
- Environment minister announces money for climate change summit, will attend march