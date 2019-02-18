

CTV Montreal





Laval police are asking for help in tracking down a man who was supposed to appear in court but has not.

André Doré was supposed to appear in court recently but failed to show up.

Doré was arrested in 2014 and charged with multiple drug-related offences. He was granted bail but since then has failed to appear.

The above photo was taken when Doré was 56 years old. He is now 62.

Doré lives in Chertsey, in the Laurentians, but his current whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information is urged to call Laval police at 450-662-4636 (INFO).