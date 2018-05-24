

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for potential victims of a man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dominic Fournelle, 50, was charged in April and is currently free on bail pending a trial.

Police believe Fournelle approached multiple girls as early as 2014 to take indecent videos and photos.

They said according to the evidence they've collected Fournelle's victims appear to be black girls aged 10 to 14 years old, and that he frequently made contact while he was driving either a red Buick Verano or a grey Nissan Sentra.

Fournelle is a white, bald male with hazel eyes who stands 1.75 m tall and weighs 82 kg (5'9", 180 lb). When arrested he had a greying beard.

Anyone who may have been approached by Fournelle is asked to contact Laval police at 450-662-4636 (INFO).