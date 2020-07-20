MONTREAL -- Police in Laval are searching for potential victims of Alexandre Bernard, a 23-year-old arrested in September on charges of sexual assault against a minor and incitement to sexual contact.

According to police, Bernard uses social media to contact girls by pretending to be an 18-year-old. After messaging back and forth for a while, Bernard meets the girls and has sexual relations with them, sometimes by force, police say.

Bernard was found guilty of similar behaviour in a situation that occurred on Montreal’s North Shore. For the Laval case, he is expected to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Police resources are being pooled through the Surete du Quebec’s serial crime investigation team, which allows the forces to quickly identify crimes and to arrest predators.

Elements of the investigation led officers to believe other young girls could be victims of Bernard. Police are asking victims to make an official complaint via their info line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and mentioning file LVL – 190402-074.