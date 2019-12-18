MONTREAL -- Laval police are searching for a suspect they allege committed a robbery at a Walmart store in Sainte-Dorothée.

At 1:35 p.m. on May 22, police say the man walked into the store, put on a black Avia coat and shoved some clothes in a bag.

He was confronted by store security, but allegedly pushed the officer aside and fled the scene. Laval police explain that threatening or using force escalates the charge from shoplifting to robbery.

Officers describe the man as a Caucasian male, around 25 years old with a brown beard. He is 1m90 (6’3”) and weighs 90kg (200 lb).

Laval police ask anyone with information to call the confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 190522 050.