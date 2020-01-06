MONTREAL -- Laval police are asking for the public’s help to find Soulymane El-Alaoui Benchad, 15, who was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 8.

The force says the teen’s family has reason to believe he could be in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough.

They say he could be with his 13-year-old brother, who is also missing.

The family notes they fear for his safety because of the people he has been known to hang out with.

The teen is described as 1m68 (5’6”) in height and 61 kg (135 lb) in weight. He has brown, curly hair, brown eyes and speaks French.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL191209 001.