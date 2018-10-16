

CTV Montreal





Laval police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone several times and making death threats against children.

A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Levon Mirzoian following his alleged actions on August 31.

According to police that is when Mirzoian assaulted a 32-year-old man on Bruno St. in Chomedey, Laval, shooting him multiple times and threatening to kill the man's children.

The man has healed but has suffered permanent injuries as a result of the attack.

Mirzoian is a citizen of Canada and the United States and could be hiding in either country. Laval police are working with the FBI and the RCMP in an attempt to locate Mirzoian.

Mirzoian stands 1.8m tall and weighs 82 kg (5'11", 180 lbs).

He has brown hair, brown eyes, and white skin.

Anyone with information is urged to call Info Crime at 450-662-4636 (INFO) or to call 9-1-1.