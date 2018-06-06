

The City of Laval is increasing its efforts to fight sexual exploitation among its young people.

Today, members of the police, social services and the city gathered to sign a declaration to eradicate the problem.

Laval is the first city in Quebec to take these measures.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced an $11 million annual investment to eradicate the problem of sexual exploitation province-wide on Wednesday.

Laval made headlines in 2016, when five girls from a youth protection home ran away within a week and a half - prompting increased media awareness and government awareness of the issue.

As a result, the city has taken the lead and formed a common front with police and social services, signing a declaration and announcing harm-reduction measures.

One thing the city plans to do is get on the same page about terminology and approaches to the problem.

For example, instead of saying "young prostitute," the proper terminology is now "victim." Instead of "pimp," officials will use the term "exploiters." Clients, as well, are now referred to in jargon as "abusers."

The change of reference terms is meant to clarify the issue and possibly change public perception about it.

Girls between the ages of 14 and 16 are statistically the most vulnerable, or the most likely to be sexually exploited. For this reason, parents have a role to play in prevention.

"There's no profile of the victims - they're just vulnerable," explained Marie-Claude Cote, director of CAVAC Laval. "Usually it's a vulnerable time in their life, but really, there's no proflie: it could be any girl."

"I would tell the parents to please, just speak to your children. Be aware of what's happening in their life, and don't hesitate to ask questions," she added.