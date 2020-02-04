LAVAL -- Laval police are reminding people to lock all their doors as they seek to track down a robbery suspect.

Police say the man broke into homes and cars in the Chomedey neighbourhood in November and December 2019 to steal personal belongings.

The man took advantage of unlocked side or rear entrances to get inside the residences.

The suspect is a white man, about 18 years old, about 5'10" tall, with a diamond earring on each ear.

He was wearing a hoodie and a dark-colored toque, jogging pants, shoes and dark gloves.

Police are reminding residents to lock the doors to their homes and cars or any other access point to their property. They also say residents can call 911 at any time to report a prowler or suspicious person.

Anyone who has information concerning this individual can call the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention the file LVL191214-016.