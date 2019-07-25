Featured Video
Laval police officer killed in motorcycle crash
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:18PM EDT
A motorcycle accident in Chomedey claimed the life of an off-duty Laval police officer on Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Laval police force said the officer, who was in his 50s, was travelling alone on his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash.
The detective sergeant, whose identity was not disclosed, lost control of the vehicle while riding on Armand-Frappier Blvd. between Notre-Dame and Souvenir at around 11:00 p.m. The reason for the loss of control is not yet known.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
A security perimeter was established for several hours.
Due to the victim’s connection to Laval police the investigation has been transferred to the Surete du Quebec.
