MONTREAL -- Laval police say they have made several arrests in relation to the thefts of 40 vehicles in Laval and Greater Montreal as part of a major luxury heist that spreads into Ontario.

Four people between the ages of 19 and 34 were arrested on Dec. 10 in connection with the stolen cars.

The suspects are:

Charles Ohri-Belhumeur of Laval

Shawn-Samuel Joseph of Laval

Kevin Arismendy Munoz-Mejia of Montreal

Ihab Ghalayini of Montreal

All four suspects appeared at the Laval courthouse on Dec.11 to face charges of theft over $5,000, concealment, conspiracy, mischief, possession of burglary tools and breach of condition. The suspects may face additional charges after officers analyze all the items seized, Laval police say.

The vehicles, valued at between $60,000 and $100,000 apiece, were then shipped overseas.

They included:

Lexus (RX350 and NX300)

Toyota (Highlander, 4Runner, Tacoma) brands

Ford F-Series vans.

Police were able to recover 20 stolen vehicles at a total value of $ 1.4 million.

During the course of the investigation, Laval police found out that the suspects were also being watched by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, who, in turn, were conducting a vast investigation into a network of vehicle thefts in the province.

Laval police and the OPP linked three of the four individuals to several cases in Ontario.

The OPP arrested about 20 people in connection with Operation Shildon, which began in June 2019.

Police were able to recover 97 stolen vehicles in that case. The OPP said the suspects stole the vehicles with the goal of exporting them overseas in shipping containers through the Port of Montreal.