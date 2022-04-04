Laval police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping at gunpoint in broad daylight

Laval police (SPL) are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in broad daylight. SOURCE: SPL Laval police (SPL) are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in broad daylight. SOURCE: SPL

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon