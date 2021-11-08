Advertisement
Laval police looking for missing teenage girl
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 2:34PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 8, 2021 3:12PM EST
Magaly Champagne, 17, is missing and her family fears for her safety. SOURCE: SPL
MONTREAL -- Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl, whose family fears may be in danger.
Magaly Champagne is 17 years old and left her home Nov. 7 for an appointment.
She has not been seen since and may be in the Montreal area.
She is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She speaks French.
Anyone who sees her are asked to call the SPL info line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and noting the file LVL-211102-083.