Featured Video
Laval police investigate murder of 36-year-old man
A plainclothes police officer investigates the murder of a 36-year-old man in Laval on July 13, 2019
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 11:00AM EDT
Laval police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old man.
Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to report hearing gunshots coming from an area near Le Boutillier Park.
Emergency crews arrived to discover the body of a man in a parking lot behind a row of condominiums on Phil-Watson St.
The man's death was pronounced at the scene.
Crime scene investigators spent the night going over the area in a search for clues for the identity of the shooter.
Police closed off several streets in the area while they conducted their investigation.
Police say the victim had had previous run-ins with the law.
They are not releasing his identity until his next of kin have been notified.
This is the fifth murder of the year in Laval.
Latest Montreal News
- Trans Mountain pipeline: Quebec government seeks intervenor status for Supreme Court argument
- Environment Canada confirms tornado struck campground north of Montreal
- Internationally renowned Quebec opera singer Joseph Rouleau has died
- Funeral for gay rights activist Laurent McCutcheon
- Highway closures in Montreal for weekend of July 12