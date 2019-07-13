

CTV Montreal Staff





Laval police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old man.

Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to report hearing gunshots coming from an area near Le Boutillier Park.

Emergency crews arrived to discover the body of a man in a parking lot behind a row of condominiums on Phil-Watson St.

The man's death was pronounced at the scene.

Crime scene investigators spent the night going over the area in a search for clues for the identity of the shooter.

Police closed off several streets in the area while they conducted their investigation.

Police say the victim had had previous run-ins with the law.

They are not releasing his identity until his next of kin have been notified.

This is the fifth murder of the year in Laval.