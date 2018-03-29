

The Canadian Press





A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in a fatal car crash almost 11 months ago.

Simon Lefebvre appeared at the Laval courthouse later in the day, where he was charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving.

Lefebvre was released after his appearance but will have to respect several conditions, including not operating a road vehicle and not consuming alcohol.

Police allege that on May 4, 2017 at around 3:00 a.m. Lefebvre was travelling at a very high speed on Blvd. des Laurentides when he struck a vehicle travelling eastward at the intersection with Grenon and then struck another vehicle coming out of a parking lot.

A passenger in Lefebvre’s vehicle died on the scene and the driver of the first vehicle was seriously injured.