Laval police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Jean-Francois Duc could be in Laval or Montreal, more specifically in a park or near Calixa-Lavallee school in Montreal, police say.

Police fear for his safety because of remarks he made as he left his home Tuesday.

He is five-foot-nine and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 450 662-4636 or to call 911.