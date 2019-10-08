Laval police are searching for a missing teen
Jean-François Duc, 15, missing since Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:13PM EDT
Laval police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Jean-Francois Duc could be in Laval or Montreal, more specifically in a park or near Calixa-Lavallee school in Montreal, police say.
Police fear for his safety because of remarks he made as he left his home Tuesday.
He is five-foot-nine and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 450 662-4636 or to call 911.
