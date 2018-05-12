

CTV Montreal





Laval police have issued an appeal to the public to help locate Maxime Menard, 17, who has last seen Friday evening.

They believe Menard could be on the island of Montreal, and uses public transit to get around.

He has a medical condition that requires regular medication. Without it, he may be in danger, police say.

Menard is a white male who stands 6'1 and weighs 205lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in a dark "kangaroo" jacket with shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Laval Police's Ligne-Info at 450-662-4636, or 911.