Laval police appealing to locate teen with medical issues
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 8:36AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 12, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Laval police have issued an appeal to the public to help locate Maxime Menard, 17, who has last seen Friday evening.
They believe Menard could be on the island of Montreal, and uses public transit to get around.
He has a medical condition that requires regular medication. Without it, he may be in danger, police say.
Menard is a white male who stands 6'1 and weighs 205lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in a dark "kangaroo" jacket with shorts and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Laval Police's Ligne-Info at 450-662-4636, or 911.
Latest Montreal News
- Vigil marking two months since Ariel Kouakou's disappearance to be held Saturday
- Police, firefighters pull body from river near De La Concorde bridge
- Fears can be passed from adults to children, Universite de Montreal study shows
- Son arrested after man's body found in Saint-Laurent Technopark
- Trudeau inaugurates Quebec City armory, 10 years after the fire