A Laval woman on trial for the murder of her two daughters said Wednesday that she did not remember much about that day.

Earlier in the week Adele Sorella, who is accused of the first-degree murders of her daughters Sabrina and Amanda, explained how she was left with partial deafness and facial paralysis following brain surgery.

She also explained how she endured mental illness, including suicidal thoughts, and often wondered if she was a good mother.

In court on Wednesday Sorella testified that she was frequently in a mental state where she believed her children would be better off without her.

However Sorella does not remember much about the day that the bodies of her daughters were discovered.

She testified that she remembered being with her children in the morning and saying goodbye to her mother, and that she went a drive but did not remember stopping for gas or eating.

She woke up with her car in a ditch, surrounded by many people, and said she was confused as to why her car would not start.

Jury posed two questions

While Sorella's lawyer was the main person asking questions as she testified in her own defence, the jury did have several questions for her.

They sent notes to the judge who asked two questions on their behalf.

The first question was about Sorella's state of mind: when Sorella was having suicidal thoughts, did she ever feel like harming her children. Sorella said she did not.

The jury then asked her to describe her daily routine, and Sorella explained how she woke up, prepared breakfast for her children, then spent the day working on her real estate business.