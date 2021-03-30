MONTREAL -- Laval Mayor Marc Demers has announced he will not seek a third term in the fall election as he plans to spend more time with his family.

The mayor shared the news in a news release issued early Tuesday morning, in which he said he’s leaving “with a sense of accomplishment.”

The ex-police officer took office in 2013 after taking 44 per cent of the vote to unseat long-time incumbent mayor Gilles Vaillancourt with a promise to stamp out corruption in municipal politics.

"After 38 years of public service, next November, it will be my pleasure to serve my family,” Demers wrote in the release.

"In addition to our fight against corruption, one of the things I am most proud of is having demonstrated that it is possible to reconcile economic development and environmental protection. We have brought Laval into the 21st century.”

In 2018, he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, but said at the time it wasn't serious.

The next election will be held Nov. 7.