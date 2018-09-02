

The Canadian Press





Laval Mayor Marc Denis is being treated for cancer.

Demers confirmed he began treatment 10 days ago and plans to remain in his position leading Quebec’s third-largest city.

In an interview with La Presse, Demers said the disease is under control.

On July 3, the 67-year-old mayor was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer, though he said symptoms began to present themselves last year.

On Aug. 20, he underwent surgery at Montreal’s CHUM superhospital and was back at his desk the next day.

Demers said he remains optimistic and doctors have told him his risk of death from the disease is almost zero in the next 15 years.