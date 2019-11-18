MONTREAL - A man in his 50s has been arrested and is to be charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to an apartment during an altercation with his partner.

The suspect and a woman in her 20s were treated for burns and other injuries suffered during the fire at a Laval apartment Sunday night.

Police allege the suspect intentionally set the fire around 9 p.m. during an altercation with his partner in an apartment in a building at the corner of 62nd Ave. and Cartier Blvd W. in Laval's Chomedey district.

The woman escaped the three-alarm fire by jumping off the third-floor apartment's balcony, while the man, who was found hanging from the balcony, was rescued by Laval firefighters.

The pair was rushed to a hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The apartment building was evacuated. No other injuries were reported.