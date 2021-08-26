A man was injured the night of Aug. 26 in a high-speed police chase that started in Terrebonne and ended in a crash on Highway 40 in the east end.

The chase began on Montée des Pioniers in Terrebonne around 7:30 p.m., when police noticed a car that had been reported stolen in Quebec City two days ago.

The driver refused to stop, speeding away on local roads and then onto the island of Montreal on highway 40 near exit 89.

Police chase that began in Terrebonne ended with a rollover crash in Montreal on highway 40’s Service Rd. near Henri-Bourassa exit. Driver was taken to hospital. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/yJ6UMMr8dF — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 27, 2021

The driver’s airbag deployed when the car hit a construction cone, a median and then a lamppost. The car spun around several times before coming to a stop.

The driver, a Laval resident, was taken to hospital under police watch with minor neck and back injuries.

Details of the crash were provided by Cpt. Joe Lamarche of the Terrebonne police department.

Terrebonne police also worked with the SPVM in handling the incident. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) was not involved, as the man's injuries were not deemed serious enough for intervention.

According to Lamarche, the driver is likely to face charges for dangerous driving and possibly for car theft.