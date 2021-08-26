Advertisement
Laval man injured after high-speed police chase ends in crash
The driver was taken to hospital after hitting a construction cone, median and lamppost. (Cosmo Santamaria)
A man was injured the night of Aug. 26 in a high-speed police chase that started in Terrebonne and ended in a crash on Highway 40 in the east end.
The chase began on Montée des Pioniers in Terrebonne around 7:30 p.m., when police noticed a car that had been reported stolen in Quebec City two days ago.
The driver refused to stop, speeding away on local roads and then onto the island of Montreal on highway 40 near exit 89.
The driver’s airbag deployed when the car hit a construction cone, a median and then a lamppost. The car spun around several times before coming to a stop.
The driver, a Laval resident, was taken to hospital under police watch with minor neck and back injuries.
Details of the crash were provided by Cpt. Joe Lamarche of the Terrebonne police department.
Terrebonne police also worked with the SPVM in handling the incident. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) was not involved, as the man's injuries were not deemed serious enough for intervention.