LAVAL, QUE. -- A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday evening while inside a vehicle in Laval.

According to Laval police (SPL), the victim was driving a vehicle on Montée Monette southbound in the Vimont district when shots were fired in his direction.

"Once he arrived at the intersection of Ivan-Pavlov Blvd., a second vehicle came up to him and one or more of the occupants of the vehicle fired," said SPL spokesperson Geneviève Major.

Police do not know how many bullets were fired at the man and his vehicle.

The victim was wounded in the "upper body" and transported to a hospital, but his life is not in danger according to the police.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this armed attack.