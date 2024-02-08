Laval man gets $3,015 fine for speeding, invalid licence

MONTREAL
    A 23-year-old Laval man received a hefty speeding ticket after police caught him driving more than double the limit.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, it clocked a vehicle on Highway 15 in Montreal driving at 209 kilometres per hour in a zone where the maximum limit is 100 kilometres per hour.

    The driver, accompanied by a passenger in the car, did not have a valid driver's licence and was issued a $1,076 fine.

    The vehicle was also seized for 30 days.

    He received a $1,939 ticket and 24 demerit points for excessive speeding.

    The total cost: $3,015.

    The Sûreté du Québec notes that speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 8, 2024. 

