Laval man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping, police believe there are more potential victims

Marc-André Cauvier was arrested by Laval police in connection with a kidnapping attempt on Oct. 1, 2022. (SPL) Marc-André Cauvier was arrested by Laval police in connection with a kidnapping attempt on Oct. 1, 2022. (SPL)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon