Laval lawyer accused of charging illegal interest rates on loans
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 8:25AM EDT
A Laval lawyer faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and making a loan at a criminal interest rate.
Emmanuel Cardinal, 32, will appear at the Laval courthouse on Friday after being arrested the day before.
Police said their investigation into Cardinal began in October. In 2015, a Laval couple took out a loan of approximately $100,000 from Les Investissements E. Cardinal, a company belonging to the accused. Police said the investigation showed that the interest rate of the loan was at a criminal level.
Other victims may have also taken out loans from the company, according to police. Anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim or who has information is asked to contact the Laval police department.
Latest Montreal News
- Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
- Laval lawyer accused of charging illegal interest rates on loans
- Father thanks searchers with hunt for Ariel Kouakou in fourth day
- 5 things to know for Friday, March 16, 2018
- Four injured, three arrested in annual anti-police brutality protest