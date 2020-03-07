Laval house fire leaves mother with serious injuries
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:20AM EST Last Updated Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:35AM EST
Incendie Laval file photo. SOURCE Association des Pompiers de Laval
LAVAL -- A Laval fire left a woman with serious injuries on Saturday morning.
The Laval fire department said it received a call at 1 a.m. about a house engulfed in flames.
Two adults and a 12-year-old child were inside. While the three occupants managed to get out, the mother suffered serious injuries.
Fire officials said a large amount of snow outside the main door prevented the woman from exiting the building quickly.
It’s not known if the home had a working smoke detector.