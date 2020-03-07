LAVAL -- A Laval fire left a woman with serious injuries on Saturday morning.

The Laval fire department said it received a call at 1 a.m. about a house engulfed in flames.

Two adults and a 12-year-old child were inside. While the three occupants managed to get out, the mother suffered serious injuries.

Fire officials said a large amount of snow outside the main door prevented the woman from exiting the building quickly.

It’s not known if the home had a working smoke detector.