    • Laval health authority says at least 9,000 patients affected by cyberattack

    A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Residents on Montreal's North Shore are being asked to be vigilant after the personal information of thousands of people have been leaked in a cyberattack.

    According to the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval, there was a "security breach" at Segma Recherche, a market research firm that had conducted a survey for the regional health authority.

    A spokesperson for the CISSS said it had sent the company 100,000 names and that 9,000 of them had their information stolen. People may be a victim of the cyberattack even if they didn't take the survey, the spokesperson said.

    Officials are still looking into the remaining 91,000 names.

    The information that was taken includes full names, telephone numbers, reasons for consultation, the services given, dates of service, and file numbers, according to a news release.

    Patients who are part of the breach are those who had a consultation between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, and who had appointments in various sectors, including the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital, the emergency room, surgery, medical imaging, mental health, outpatient clinics, CLSCs, home care, COVID-19 vaccination centres, and the Centre ambulatoire en santé mentale René-Laennec.

    "We are aware that this situation may cause concern, and we are taking it very seriously. The security and protection of our patients' personal data is a priority for us," the CISSS del Laval said in the release.

    Residents are urged to be alert for any suspicious communications and to contact police if they suspect they are a victim of fraud. 

    Patients can contact Segma Recherche at 514-876-4101 or by email at info@segmarecherche.ca.

    The health authority can be reached at 1-877-476-6112 or informations.cissslav@ssss.gouv.qc.ca.  

