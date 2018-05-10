Police in Laval are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

They say Maggy Lapierre left home to go to an appointment, but never returned home. Her family has reason to be concerned for her safety. They say she could be in the eastern end of Montreal.

Maggy is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. She speaks French. She is 1.5 metres tall (4’11”) and weighs 54.5 kgs (120 lbs.). She has nose and lip piercings and a tattoo on her left wrist.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black turtleneck and jeans.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to make a confidential call to the Laval Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and refer to case LVL 180508 082.