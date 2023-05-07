Laval firefighters tackle several boat fires at local marina

Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires.

According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.

Firefighters arrived on the scene on des Mille-Îles Boulevard around 4:07 a.m.

Marina BO-BI-NO, a boat retailer, has various locations in the Laval area.

No injuries have been reported. The public was cautioned to avoid the area Sunday morning.

More to come.