A fire that started on the top floor of a Laval apartment complex forced 30 people out into the cold on Sunday.

The electrical fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. and the fire quickly spread to the roof of the building on de la Concorde Blvd.

Residents were forced to flee the eight unit building as firefighters worked to control the flames. It took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

The building sustained major smoke and water damage with the loss estimated at $350,000 according to a spokesperson with the Laval Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.