Following the intense May flooding, Laval residents are cleaning up.

Many couldn't access their homes for days because of high water levels.

"Inside, we couldn't use the washroom," said Jackie Ghazarian. "Nothing, nothing for weeks. That's a big problem for us."

Ghazarian's life is now back to normal - mostly.

"We're okay," she said. "But it's very stressful."

The City of Laval has deployed over 200 volunteers to clean neighbourhoods and assist residents.

Some, like Pierre Sauve, are unable to do things like lift sandbags.

"I'm 56 years old," he said. "I'm not too bad. Even if I get an operation in my shoulder, I can remove some. But some people down there [who are] 70 years old, can you imagine that. That's crazy."

Mayor Marc Demers said they would retrieve over 400,000 sandbags as well.

"The most important thing is that nobody will be left without service," he said. "If it's not done today, it will be done within the next few days or the next few weeks."

Demers also warned residents to remain careful and alert.

Human toll of the floods

Beyond the damage to her home, Ghazarian also experienced loss of a different kind.

One of her neighbours died after the floods, and she believes that stress was a major factor.

"Hopefully it's going to get better," she said.